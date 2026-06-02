Drishyam 3 is a box office success, now chasing the 100 crore club in India. Starring Mohanlal in the leading role, the crime thriller has slowed down in its second week. It has witnessed a significant drop on day 12. Scroll below for the detailed report!
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12
The competition has increased in Malayalam cinema with the arrival of Kattalan. But Mohanlal’s threequel was expected to create mayhem at the box office, staying uninterrupted by any obstacles. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case, as word of mouth remains mixed.
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected 2.20 crore on day 12. It saw a 49% jump compared to 4.30 crore garnered last Friday. The cumulative total in India now reaches 98.90 crore. Jeethu Joseph’s directorial is taking longer than expected to score a century. But hopefully, the milestone will be unlocked today!
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:
- Week 1: 81.95 crore
- Day 9 – 4.30 crore
- Day 10 – 5.10 crore
- Day 11 – 5.35 crore
- Day 12 – 2.20 crore
Total – 98.90 crore
Can it become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026?
Drishyam 3 is currently the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026, only behind Vaazha 2 (129.42 crore). Which means, it still needs to cover a margin of 30.52 crore to climb to the #1 spot. The target will be challenging, considering the drop on the second Monday. But only time will tell if Mohanlal’s star pull shines bright, yet again.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 in India (net collection):
- Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore
- Drishyam 3: 98.90 crore (12 days)
- Aadu 3: 51.12 crore
- Athiradi: 36.38 crore
- Patriot: 31.65 crore
- Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore
- Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore
- Prakambanam: 15.35 crore
- Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore
- Ashakal Aayiram: 8.45 crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 12 Summary
- Budget: 45-50 crore
- India net: 98.90 crore
- India gross: 116.70 crore
- ROI: 48.9-53.9 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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