Back in the day, there was a time when Jayaram’s name was mentioned alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty in the upper echelons of Mollywood. He was a truly successful and shining star. However, the 2010s were not particularly kind to him in terms of box office success.

Post 2020, he has appeared in only a handful of Malayalam films such as Makal and Abraham Ozler, gradually shifting his focus beyond Malayalam cinema into other South Indian industries, primarily in character and comedy roles.

With that context in mind, let’s move on to today’s topic: the OTT release of Ashakal Aayiram, a Malayalam film starring Jayaram alongside his son, Kalidas Jayaram.

Ashakal Aayiram Plot

Ashakal Aayiram is a family drama that focuses on the relationship dynamics between a father and son. Jayaram plays Hariharan, the father, while Kalidas Jayaram plays Ajeesh, the son. Ajeesh dreams of becoming a film star, but his father wants him to pursue a more stable and realistic career.

Ajeesh believes that his lack of a godfather in the film industry is the reason behind his struggles. When Sharafudheen’s character, a superstar, enters the picture, Ajeesh feels he has finally found his breakthrough. However, things do not go as planned, leading to a series of emotional and dramatic developments.

Ashakal Aayiram Cast & Crew

The film features Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Asha Sharath, Sharafudheen, Ishaani Krishna, and Ramesh Pisharody in key roles.

Ashakal Aayiram is directed by G. Prajith, with the screenplay written by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran. The cinematography is handled by Shaji Kumar and Swaroop Philip, while the music is composed by Sanal Dev. The film is edited by Shafeeque V.B. and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Malayalam (@zee5malayalam)

Ashakal Aayiram Release Date

Ashakal Aayiram is set to premiere on ZEE5 on Friday, April 17, 2026. The streaming platform has officially confirmed the release date, and as is typical with ZEE5, the film will be available only in Malayalam.

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