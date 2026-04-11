The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, has been making headlines for its chartbuster song Aaya Sher. The makers of the movie have now dropped a fresh update, adding fuel to the excitement. After building momentum with earlier promotions, the team has now revealed a new character from the film, adding more intrigue to the project.

The Paradise Unveils Kayadu Lohar’s First Look

The makers of The Paradise have released a striking poster of a new character poster of Subbalakshmi, also known as Subbu, featuring Kayadu Lohar. The special announcement was made on her birthday on social media, along with a caption introducing her character to audiences. While not much has been revealed about her role yet, the reveal hints at her importance in the story.

Sharing the poster on social media, the team captioned it, “The star that never shined… Meet Subbu… Subbalakshmi from the world of #TheParadise ✨ Wishing the incredible @kayadu_lohar_official a very Happy Birthday 🫶 GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 21st, 2026 ❤‍🔥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

A Simple Yet Striking Look

In the poster, Kayadu Lohar is seen riding a bicycle, keeping her look grounded and far from a typical glam appearance. The styling suggests that her character could be rooted in realism and may play a key role in the narrative. The makers have not shared further details, but the visual has already sparked curiosity.

More About The Paradise

The Paradise stars Nani in the lead and is directed by Srikanth Odela, who gained attention after his debut film Dasara. Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Swayambhu’s First Song Aajaa Dheerara Update: Nikhil Siddhartha Brings A Powerful Warrior Anthem

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News