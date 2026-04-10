Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, a mystery-fantasy thriller set in a forest, will go live on JioHotstar.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu: Plot & Cast

The tale takes place in a forested area at the border between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. No one who has entered this region has ever returned to the outside world. The truth behind this dilemma is revealed in this mystery thriller.

The film’s significant cast includes Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Senthil Krishna, and Assim Jamal. Naveen Najose is in charge of cinematography, and Arjun Prakash handles editing. The music was composed by Godwin Thomas.

Jithu Satheesan wrote and directed the movie, produced by Fahad Sidheekh, Faras Mohammed, and Fayez Mohammed under the banner Nalla Cinema Productions.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu Release Date

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu will stream in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Bringing together gripping moments that keep audiences on the edge of their seats,

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu streams on JioHotstar from April 15.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu Trailer

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