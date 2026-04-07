Following the Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun fans have been waiting for his next project, and expectations are sky-high. The actor teamed up with director Atlee, and the collaboration itself has generated buzz. The film, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, brings together a major star and a hit filmmaker, making it one of the most anticipated projects right now.

AA22 x A6 First Poster Revealed

Ending the curiosity, the makers have dropped the first poster today. They have maintained the excitement by not revealing much and releasing a cryptic visual. The poster shows a rugged, almost creature-like hand caught mid-gesture. There is no clear context, leaving us guessing what it means and what kind of world the film is set in. Before the makers release other assets, this first poster has already sparked buzz.

The makers have deliberately chosen to reveal nothing further, letting intrigue and imagination take center stage. The team has confirmed that more will be revealed soon, with a title poster expected to drop next. With this first glimpse, the film has already managed to grab attention without giving away anything major.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

AA22 x A6 Cast & Production Details

Alongside Allu Arjun, AA22 x A6 stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Directed by Atlee, the film is said to be a genre-defining spectacle, blending scale, storytelling, and cinematic innovation. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and mounted on a massive scale.

The film marks a landmark collaboration between Sun Pictures, Icon Star Allu Arjun and blockbuster filmmaker Atlee, bringing together three of Indian cinema’s most influential creative forces for a project envisioned for a global stage.

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