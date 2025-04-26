Atlee’s much-awaited action film with Allu Arjun is turning into a casting powerhouse. The latest buzz suggests that Deepika Padukone has joined the cast of the tentatively titled AA22xA6, making the film even more star-studded. Alongside her, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are also said to play major roles in this mega-scale project. With such a stellar line-up and Atlee at the helm, fans are already calling this a potential pan-India blockbuster.

Deepika’s Comeback in AA22xA6

According to reports (Via India Forums), AA22xA6 will see Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role, possibly one with high-octane action sequences. Her last few outings (Gehraiyaan, Pathaan) already showed her versatility, and teaming up with Atlee and Allu Arjun could deliver something explosive. Adding to the excitement, the movie will be set in a parallel universe, reportedly featuring Allu Arjun in a double role for the first time ever.

It’s inspiring to see Deepika diving straight into a high-concept film after her maternity break. Though her role is under wraps, fans can expect Deepika to bring elegance, strength, and emotional gravitas to this action-packed universe.

Mrunal Thakur & Janhvi Kapoor Add to the Buzz

While Deepika brings star power, Mrunal Thakur is all set to shine in a lead role opposite Allu Arjun. Known for her impressive performances in Sita Ramam and The Family Star, Mrunal recently underwent a look test for this project. Her casting hints at a refreshing pairing and promises a performance-driven role.

In addition to the cast, Janhvi Kapoor is also part of the stellar cast, but her role is also under wraps for now. She has been steadily building her filmography with varied roles in Gunjan Saxena, Mili, and more. Her inclusion adds another layer of curiosity and star power to the film.

Directed by Atlee, who’s known for delivering mass entertainers like Jawan and Bigil, AA22xA6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest action films in Indian cinema. With a strong cast, unique storyline, and massive production values, this one is definitely worth the wait.

