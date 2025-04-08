A significant new pan-India film has just been announced, bringing together director Atlee, actor Allu Arjun, and production house Sun Pictures. The yet-untitled project—tentatively dubbed AA22 x A6—has already sparked considerable interest across film industries in the South and beyond.

Atlee, known for his commercial hits like Jawan, Theri, and Bigil, is set to direct Allu Arjun, fresh off his National Award win for Pushpa: The Rise. Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, the studio behind several Tamil-language blockbusters, is backing the project.

The film is expected to begin production later this year. While the cast and technical crew are yet to be announced, the makers have promised a large-scale entertainer that blends action and emotion with a story rooted in Indian sensibilities.

Atlee described the film as one he has wanted to make for a long time, sharing that the script has been in the works for years. Calling it “mass at its core,” he said he’s been looking forward to the collaboration with Allu Arjun and Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures also issued a statement, calling the partnership a “top creative forces” meeting, hinting at the film’s potential to impact markets.

More updates, including the official title and release date, are expected in the coming months.

