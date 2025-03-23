The first-ever collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee has been in the news for several weeks now. Initially, right after Jawan, the filmmaker was supposed to do a magnum opus with Salman Khan, but due to some issues, it went on a back burner. Now, he’s ready to do a film with the Pushpa 2 star, and things related to it are moving ahead briskly. The latest about this upcoming biggie, which has a working title ‘A6’, is that the Jawan director will be sticking to his cinematic ritual. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Atlee sticks to his ritual?

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Atlee sticks to the ritual that has worked in his favor so far. For those who don’t know, the hero is seen playing more than one role in almost every Atlee film. In Mersal, Thalapathy Vijay was seen in a triple role. In Bigil, Vijay was seen in a double role. Though Theri didn’t feature Vijay in a double role, it had two shades of Vijay’s character. Even in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan was seen playing dual roles.

All these films have worked well at ticket windows, with Jawan turning out to be an all-time blockbuster. Even for the upcoming A6, Atlee will reportedly present Allu Arjun in dual roles. So, this will be the first time the Pushpa 2 star will be seen playing a double role in a movie.

More about A6

It has been learned that an official announcement for A6 will be made on Allu Arjun’s birthday, April 8. The project will be massive, and Sun Pictures has come on board to bankroll it. Anirudh will compose the music.

Meanwhile, as per Pinkvilla’s report, Allu Arjun has locked a lucrative deal of 175 crores with Sun Pictures for A6. In addition to this exorbitant remuneration, he’ll also take a 15% share of profits. In exchange, the superstar allocated bulk dates to the production house and Atlee from August 2025.

