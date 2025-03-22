After the super success of Pushpa 2, fans worldwide eagerly await Allu Arjun’s next film. He is reportedly collaborating with Jawan director Atlee for a pan-India film. We hear the South superstar is charging a massive remuneration, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan and many other Indian actors. Scroll below for all the details!

Allu Arjun’s salary for Atlee’s film

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun has finalized a whopping 175 crores in remuneration for his next with Atlee. That’s not it! He has also negotiated a backend deal with producers Sun Pictures and will take home around 15% of the total profits that the movie would earn.

Allu Arjun’s earnings from Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 was a huge success at the box office. It is the highest-grossing film in India, with lifetime collections of 1265.97 crores. Not only did the producers mint massive moolah, but even Allu took home a huge paycheck for his iconic role.

Allu Arjun was reportedly paid a staggering salary of 300 crores for Pushpa 2, and needless to say, he deserves every single penny.

Will his remuneration for Atlee’s next exceed Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun has already earned around 58% of his Pushpa 2 fee from his base salary for Atlee’s next. If the film is a profitable affair, he could very well earn beyond 300 crores. It would become his most profitable affair, as far as his bank balance is concerned.

Allu Arjun vs the highest paid Indian actors

Allu Arjun is among the top 5 highest-paid Indian actors. He had previously surpassed Thalapathy Vijay, who reportedly charged 275 crores for his last film, Jana Nayagan (Thalapathy 69).

Atlee had previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan and delivered the blockbuster Jawan. SRK reportedly earned 130 crores. Allu has already earned 35% higher. One can only imagine the hike once the film rakes in profits!

More about Atlee’s next

Atlee will reportedly begin working with Allu Arjun in August 2025. The project is currently in the pre-production stage, and based on the completion of the ongoing work, the team may go on floors between August and October.

