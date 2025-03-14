The shooting of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan directed by H. Vinoth is progressing swiftly. Reports suggest that the team is planning for a Pongal 2026 release.

Meanwhile, strong buzz is circulating in film circles that three-star directors are going to join the film. Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Lokesh Kanagaraj might make cameo appearances in a song. This special song is rumored to be a tribute to Vijay as he transitions from acting to politics, but there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Fans on social media have been celebrating this speculation. Many are expressing excitement about the possibility of witnessing their favorite directors alongside Vijay on screen. If true, it will be a memorable send-off for the actor.

With each passing day, expectations for ‘Jana Nayagan’ are growing, and this marks Vijay’s last film before he steps into full-time politics.

Director H. Vinoth has proven his talent with films like Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. However, his recent collaborations with Ajith Kumar did not perform well. Now, fans are eager to see whether ‘Jana Nayagan’ will bring him success.

Apart from Vijay, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Sathyan Sooryan handled the cinematography, and Pradeep E. Ragav edited the film.

The film was initially scheduled to be released in October 2025, but it was postponed due to an uncertain reason. It was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it marks Vijay’s 69th film as a lead actor. The film’s official title was announced in January 2025.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Jatayu: Prabhas To Replace Vijay Deverakonda In Dil Raju’s Prestigious Project? Rumors Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News