Dil Raju, known for selecting unique projects, announced a mythological film, Jatayu, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. This announcement was made some time ago. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this film for the role of Jatayu. Earlier rumors were that Vijay Deverakonda would star in this film and be seen in a new avatar.

But now, according to the latest reports by M9 News, Prabhas has reportedly been approached for this role. There is no official confirmation regarding this news yet. This film will be directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and backed by producer Dil Raju. Jatayu in a big-budget mythological epic tentatively titled Jatayu: The Fallen Hero.

The movie will retell the epic saga of Ramayana from a new angle, focusing on the untold tale of the mythical bird who laid down his life battling Ravana to rescue Sita. Since fantasy films need a strong commercial angle, Dil Raju felt the script was not fully aligned with that vision. As a result, the makers of this film have decided to team up and reconsider the project with a different actor and director.

There are speculations that Dil Raju, who earlier approached Mohana Krishna Indraganti, is now in talks with Trivikram Srinivas due to his prowess in mythology. Trivikram and Prabhas have not collaborated on any project yet in their careers, and if rumors are to be believed, this would mark their first collaboration together.

Trivikram is recognized for his knowledge of mythology. His best-known mythological reference film is Khaleja, starring Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty. His upcoming project, AA22, is a socio-mythological fantasy in which Allu Arjun is expected to portray Lord Karthikeya.

Speaking of Vijay Devarakonda, he is all set to return to the big screens with Kingdom, a spy thriller film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which will be released on May 30th,2025. Prabhas, on the other hand, has his hands full with projects like The Raaja Saab, Fauji, Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam, and Spirit.

