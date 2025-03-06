Vijay Deverakonda, who has suffered from back-to-back failures, is determined to get back to success. He is already working on two films. Now, the actor has also signed another project. This film, reportedly titled Rowdy Janardhan, will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, who made Raju Varu Rani Garu.

During a recent press meet for the movie Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, producer Dil Raju accidentally confirmed that VD13 will be titled Rowdy Janardhana. “Vijay Deverakonda starrer Rowdy Janardhana and Nithiin’s next, Yellamma, are beginning to shoot in April or May,” he said while discussing his upcoming films as a producer.

Fans are actively discussing the film’s title, with various speculations circulating. Some believe it was chosen because Vijay’s fans call him “Rowdy,” while others think he portrays a rowdy character in the film. However, inside sources state that the film will take place in the backdrop of the Rayalaseema region, and Vijay would play a rowdy role in the movie.

On his birthday last year, Vijay Deverakonda shared a pre-look poster of this film. He wrote, “I am the sword. I am the blood. I am the war.” This statement excited his fans. Director Ravi Kiran Kola also created more curiosity. He said, “The blood on his hands is not a sign of their death. It is a sign of his rebirth.” With the director and actors’ words, fans now have high expectations for this film.

Vijay’s previous film, The Family Star, was produced by Dil Raju. It did not perform well at the box office. Vijay and the producer are focused on making Rowdy Janardhan a big success. Vijay Deverakonda has been waiting for a major commercial hit. His films Liger, Kushi, and The Family Star did not do well. Currently, he is acting in Kingdom, and Gowtham Tinnanuri is directing this film.

Kingdom will be released across India on May 30, 2025. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing it under Sithara Entertainments. Vijay is also working on a historical period drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

