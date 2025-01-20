Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju have an interesting history together. Almost 11 years ago, they collaborated on the 2014 film Yevadu. Although the movie’s release faced several hurdles, it eventually became a commercial success. However, it did not break records as fans had hoped. Recently, the duo again returned with their collaboration for Game Changer.

Unlike Yevadu, this movie had a smooth production process. Although the film took three years to make, expectations were high as it marked Charan’s 50th film. But despite its anticipated release, Game Changer didn’t perform as expected at the box office. The financial impact of this movie is still being evaluated. But Dil Raju is likely to face some losses.

Rumors are now rife that Ram Charan may team up with producer Dil Raju again for a new project. It is also said that the RRR star’s decision to collaborate is to recover the losses of Game Changer. No official announcement has been made yet, and there are discussions in the film industry that Ram Charan might take on a project under Dil Raju’s banner after his current commitments.

The actor is set to begin filming RC 16 under director Buchi Babu’s direction and will then move on to RC 17 with Sukumar. RC 16 has Janhvi Kapoor in the lead actress role. The film went on floors on November 22, 2024. This movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is billed as a sports drama.



Ram Charan will probably start the Sukumar film shooting at the end of this year. Later, RC 18 would be with Dil Raju. For now, this is just speculation, but if it is true, this collaboration could be significant. Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of this exciting news.

