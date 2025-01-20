For quite some time, there have been updates and news regarding the delay in the release of Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram. The Tamil spy action thriller, directed and produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was initially conceived and announced in 2013, with Suriya originally set to play the lead role. In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Gautham Vasudev Menon shared his thoughts on Suriya dropping out of the film.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon expressed his disappointment with actor Suriya for not fully believing in him. While acknowledging that actors cannot always make decisions impulsively, Gautham stated, “I feel like Suriya shouldn’t even have questioned whether to do Dhruva Natchathiram or not. He should’ve just agreed to do it.” He highlighted that they had already collaborated successfully on two films, Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram, both of which were well-received.

Reflecting on their previous projects, Gautham noted that they typically started with an idea and moved forward without hesitation. The director also revealed some interesting details about Vaaranam Aayiram. Initially, he approached actors Nana Patekar and Mohanlal to play the father’s role, but both declined. Then, Suriya stepped in to play both the father and son. Commending his decision, Gautham said, “He had the guts to do it.”

Gautham Vasudev Menon shared further details about his discussions with Suriya regarding the film. According to the director, Suriya repeatedly asked for a reference point for the project, but Gautham explained that there wasn’t one, as it was an entirely original concept. Despite his efforts to convince the Soorarai Pottru star, the actor ultimately declined.

According to the director, the action style would have differed if Suriya had done the film. Reflecting on this, Gautham remarked, “I went in, but he didn’t pick it up. He should’ve trusted me—his director who made movies like Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram with him.” The director clarified that he wasn’t asking Suriya to do the film as a favor but simply to trust him.

He also emphasized that Suriya had little to risk by taking on the project, saying, “He didn’t have anything to lose—I’m the producer.” The director concluded by expressing his deep disappointment with Suriya for turning down the film. He shared that while he could accept rejection from others, Suriya’s decision to decline Dhruva Natchathiram was particularly upsetting.

