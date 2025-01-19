Kani Kusruti is an Indian actress who’s getting a lot of appreciation for her recent film, All We Imagine Is Light, directed by Payal Kapadia and starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and others. The film is based on a nurse named Prabha, played by Kani. The plot revolves around her. Prabha’s routine takes an unexpected twist when a surprise gift from her husband arrives at her doorstep, and the situation unfurls.

The film recently made its debut on the OTT platform Hotstar. Known for her vast filmography, Kani also acted in the Tamil and Telugu suspense thriller Spyder, featuring Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, and others. It is directed by A.R. Murgadoss. The film is about an intelligence officer, Shiva (Mahesh Babu), who develops phone software that helps him track the calls of those who are in need of help.

Though the film didn’t do well at the box office, SJ Suryah, as the villain, received much appreciation. His role as the antagonist was fiery. Kani Kusruti played the character of the villain’s mother in the movie. Though her role was small, she had an impact on the story.

The actress was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She earned recognition from the 2009 film Kerala Cafe, where her performance was critically acclaimed. Kani won the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards and the Best Actress Award for her performance in Biriyaani (2020). Since then, she has started acting in independent films.

Kani Kusruti has also appeared in films like Biriyaani, Girls Will Be Girls, Mura, Memories Of A Machine, and many others. Many of her movies performed well at the box office, earning her recognition and appreciation.

