Suryah will now be seen in a crucial role in Gamechanger. We hear that he will be seen as a villain in the movie. Shankar is the director of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role. According to insiders, Suryah’s character will be one of the standout elements in the film.

Recent reports confirm that Suryah will portray the character of MopiDevi in the movie, a role he’s particularly excited about. During a recent song launch event, Suryah shared some insights into his part, building even more anticipation. His involvement is seen as a major boost to the project.

SJ Suryah will be seen as a politician in the movie. The movie unit is currently shooting the film in Hyderabad, with Shankar taking the direction’s hat. Actor Jayaram is also participating in the movie’s shoot and the duo are contributing to the film.

SJ Suryah’s growing popularity in Tollywood is exceptional. He is now taking a huge remuneration of Rs. 10 crore for his role in Game Changer. It is a very big achievement for a director turned actor in the film industry.

Known for his powerful performances in films like Mark Antony and Jigarthanda DoubleX, Suryah is receiving offers across multiple industries.

Gamechanger features a huge star cast. Besides Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also features many actors. Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anjali, and others are in crucial roles. Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in the film. Thaman is the music director of the film.

Dil Raju will officially confirm the film’s release date very soon.

