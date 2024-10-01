This was Soniya’s first time being nominated for elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu, and fans eagerly used the opportunity to vote her out due to her negative behavior inside the house.

Soniya’s attitude toward fellow contestants, particularly her close association with Prithviraj and Nikhil, made her unpopular with both the housemates and the audience. Many viewers felt her actions were hypocritical, especially when she criticized other contestants while displaying inappropriate behavior herself.

The episode created quite a buzz on social media, with many fans expressing relief and satisfaction over Soniya’s exit. During the episode, host Nagarjuna confirmed that the show would witness a midweek elimination in the upcoming fifth week.

Meanwhile, another contestant, Manikanta, was voted the most ineffective housemate by his fellow participants and was subsequently sent to the Bigg Boss jail.

The contestants nominated for elimination in week 5 may be facing eviction by the weekend, but there’s a possibility they could be sent to a secret room instead. Reports indicate that the show’s producers are performing maintenance on the secret room in preparation. The eliminated contestant’s name is expected to be revealed on Thursday, October 3, 2024, following the elimination process scheduled for Wednesday, October 2. While the weekly eviction usually occurs on Sunday, host Nagarjuna has announced that this week’s eviction will happen on Saturday.

Fans can continue to follow the action-packed show on Star Maa, with daily episodes airing at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 PM on weekends. For those who miss the TV broadcast, the show is also available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, including a live feed of the house for viewers who want to stay updated on every development.

