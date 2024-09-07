Several contestants, including Bebakka, Manikantha, Sekhar Basha, Soniya Akula, and Vishnupriya Bheemineni, have been nominated for elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Rumors suggest that Bebakka and Soniya Akula face the highest risk of being evicted. Soniya, in particular, seems to be the least favored by viewers. Voting between her and Bebakka is reportedly very close, leaving the outcome uncertain as the final voting day approaches.

The elimination episode will be filmed soon, with Nagarjuna, the show’s host hinting at who might be leaving. Soniya’s performance in the house has not been well-received, leading to heavy criticism and trolling on social media. Meanwhile, Bebakka has been targeted by her fellow housemates, who accuse her of being lazy and unsuitable for the show, which is dominated by younger participants.

Other contestants, like Manikantha and Prerana, though not as well-known, have made an impact by creating a lot of drama in the show. Vishnupriya Bheemineni, another housemate, is also receiving negative attention for her perceived over-the-top behavior and attitude towards others in the house. Her actions have made her a frequent subject of online trolling.

As the eviction looms, fans are eager to see who will be saved and who will be sent home. With both Bebakka and Soniya having dedicated followers, the result remains unpredictable. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 8 Telugu.

Must Read: Did You Know Allu Arjun & Rajinikanth Rejected This Salman Khan Starrer Bollywood Blockbuster Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News