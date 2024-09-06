Mr. Bachchan is an action movie directed by Harish Shankar and starring Ravi Teja. It was released in theaters on August 15, 2024. This film is a Telugu adaptation of the Bollywood movie RAID, which originally starred Ajay Devgn. Contrary to one’s expectations, Mr. Bachchan did not perform well at the box office.

Mr. Bachchan’s story is based on the true story of a social tax movement in India headed by industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. The authors replenish the narrative with the elements of cinema, seeking to make it popular among the audience. However, the movie’s theatrical release was underwhelming, leading to its early arrival on an OTT platform.

Interestingly, Netflix India secured the digital streaming rights for Mr. Bachchan for a significant sum of Rs 33 Crore even before its theatrical debut. With its disastrous theatrical release, the movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix. According to rumors, the film’s OTT release on Netflix is expected to be on September 12, 2024, although no official announcement has been made yet.

Despite the failure at the box office, Mr. Bachchan hopes to find an audience on Netflix. The digital release may allow viewers to appreciate the film from the comfort of their homes, especially those who missed it in theaters.

Mr. Bachchan’s cast includes Ravi Teja, Abhimanyu Singh, Bhagyashri Borse, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Kishore Raju Vasistha in critical roles. Bhagyashri Borse made her Tollywood debut with this film as the female lead. The movie was produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banners. Mickey J. Meyer composed the film’s music, and Ayananka Bose handled the cinematography. Brahma Kadali was the Art Director, and Pushpa Bhaskar served as the Casting Director.

