Independence Day saw several Indian films hit theatres, and it was a crowded scene. In Tollywood, two big films arrived on the big screen, and Mr Bachchan was one of them. Starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, the film had a good chance of becoming a successful venture considering the poor reviews of Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, but unfortunately, Teja’s film tanked miserably at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film was released in theatres on August 15. Being an official remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid, it was expected to fare well among audiences, but in reality, it failed miserably, turning out to be one of the biggest disasters in the career of Mass Maharaja. Both in India and in overseas, the film has turned out to be a complete washout.

As per the latest collection update, Mr Bachchan has earned just 10.59 crores net at the Indian box office in 21 days. Inclusive of taxes, it equals a gross domestic total of 12.49 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned just 2.18 crores gross so far, and its theatrical run has already wrapped up there. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at just 14.67 crores gross.

From tomorrow onwards, Mr Bachchan will be out of almost all theatres, and the global lifetime will be below 15 crore gross.

After such a disastrous run, it is now learned that both Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar have taken responsibility for Mr Bachchan’s epic failure and have returned a chunk of their salary to People’s Media Factory, as per Track Tollywood’s report. It is said that Teja has returned 4 crores, which equals 16% of his 25 crores remuneration. Harish has returned 2 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

