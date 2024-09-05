The long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s cult classic Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is poised to be one of the year’s biggest hits. It’s gearing up to overtake its predecessor’s lifetime earnings by a significant margin on its opening day!

Thirty-six years after the original film stormed theaters, solidifying Tim Burton’s status as every goth’s favorite director, the sequel is gearing up to take the franchise to much greater heights. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, set to open in theaters on September 6, 2024, is on track to earn 2X more than the predecessor’s lifetime run in its global opening weekend. According to Deadline, this is the first time a September movie release will earn north of $100 million in seven years at the domestic box office.

The prequel Beetlejuice opened in theaters in 1988 and took in over $75 million worldwide (via The Numbers). As reported last week, the sequel was tracked to earn $100 Million—$110 million at the domestic box office during the opening weekend. The last September release to earn north of $100 million was 2017’s Horror film It, which earned $123.4 million on the debut weekend.

If the projections are accurate, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is poised to become the second biggest domestic September opening of all time behind 2017’s It.

Here are the top five films to record the biggest September openings at the domestic box office

It (2017) – $123.4 million It: Chapter Two (2019) – $91 million Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) – $75.3 million The Nun (2018) – $53.8 million Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – $48.4 million

Meanwhile, according to box office expert Luiz Fernando, Tim Burton’s sequel is tracking for a $35 Million—45 million 5-day opening overseas, for a $135 Million -155 Million Global Opening. This is 2X the prequel’s $75 million lifetime earnings.

The sequel sees Michael Leaton return as the titular ghost character. He will be joined by multiple old cast members, including Wynona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. The film also features Wednesday star Jeena Ortega, who will play Lydia Deetz’s (Ryder) daughter.

The sequel has a 78% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

