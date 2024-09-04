The movies got a significant boost on Labor Day, which resulted in them earning amazing numbers at the box office in North America. Despicable Me 4 has also registered winning numbers and reached a beneficial cume on the domestic turf. The film faces multiple significant releases in the theatres, but it has its own fan base, which is why Despicable Me is the highest-grossing animation franchise. Scroll below for the deets.

The fourth installment in the Despicable Me franchise has been in the theatres for over sixty days. The film’s synopsis reads, “Gru, supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for a new era of Minions mayhem, alongside his wife and fellow Anti-Villain League-agent Lucy, their three adopted girls—Margo, Edith, and Agnes—and the newest member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. The family is forced to go on the run when they become targeted by escaped criminal Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina.”

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Despicable Me 4 got the biggest boost of the Labor Day Monday holiday. The movie reportedly grossed another franchise record $1.4 million on the ninth Monday at the North American box office. It has gotten a boost of 208% from last Monday after adding 107 theatres last Friday. It has achieved this amazing feat despite being available on digital and with multiple releases. The film has reached a $355.5 million cume in the United States.

Despicable Me 4 aims for a $360 million—$375 million run at the North American box office. It has collected $559.83 in international markets.

Adding the $355.5 million domestic cume to the overseas collection, the global cume has reached $915.37 million. The Illumination animation was released on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

