It seems like nothing is impossible for Inside Out 2, as the movie keeps setting new records. After gaining theatres during Labor Day, it has now crossed a significant milestone in the United States. The film is closer to beating the domestic haul of Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World. Scroll below for more.

Almost all the movies running in the theatres benefitted from the extra Labor Day holiday on Monday. The extended weekend and increased number of theatres helped the Pixar animation bridge the gap between its domestic collection and Jurassic World’s run in the US. Chris Pratt‘s film was released in 2015, and Inside Out was released in the same year. This Inside Out sequel is already the highest-grossing movie of the year and the highest-earning animation of All Time, as it recently surpassed The Lion King‘s global haul to achieve that feat.

In North America, it is on the eleventh spot of the All-Time grosser list. But it has a chance of pushing its way into the top 10 if it manages to beat Jurassic World’s lifetime haul in the US. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Inside Out 2 collected a solid $875K on its 12th Monday, a spike of 268% from last Monday. Although the movie is available on digital, it still brings in winning numbers.

Inside Out 2 crossed the $650 million mark at the North American box office on its 81st day of release, Labor Day Monday. It is the ninth fastest and only 10th film in history to do on its original release.

The Pixar animation has reached a $650.8 million US cume. It is now less than $3 million away from surpassing Jurassic World’s $653.40 million domestic haul. If the movie manages to beat the Chris Pratt starrer sci-fi flick, it will be a member of the All-Time Top 10 highest-grossing films in the US. Currently, Jurassic World holds the #10 position.

Inside Out 2 is eyeing a $655 million run in the United States. It was released on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

