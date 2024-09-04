Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is gearing up for its release, and the sequel is arriving after a very long time. Hence, the fans are much more excited about it. This includes the fans of the OG movie and the new generation, thanks to Jenna Ortega’s casting. The ensemble cast will indeed attract a large number of viewers, and the projections are here to shape up your imagination. Scroll below for the deets.

The first film was released in Beetlejuice, and it came out in 1988. The movie was both a commercial and critical success, winning the Academy Award for Best Makeup and three Saturn Awards. Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara have reprised their roles for the prequel in the upcoming goth horror comedy movie.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s analysis, the sequel is expected to earn two times more than the OG film’s domestic run in its global debut. The report revealed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is expected to collect $100 million-$110 million on its debut weekend in the United States. The report added that the upcoming movie’s pre-sales are stronger than those for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at the moment. It kicked off the summer 2023.

Beetlejuice 2 is eyeing a $35 million-$45 million five-day opening overseas. Therefore, the film will probably debut with $135 million-$155 million at the worldwide box office. It will be Warner Brothers‘ biggest opening of the year and second biggest post-COVID for the year.

The first film, Beetlejuice, was reportedly made on a budget of $15 million and collected around $78.84 million globally. If the predictions are correct, the sequel will have a magnificent domestic and global debut.

Beetlejuice 2 by Tim Burton, starring Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Monica Bellucci and others is all set to hit the theatres in the United States on September 6.

