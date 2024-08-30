Tim Burton's Last 5 Films At The Box Office: The Master Of Cinematic Oddities Has Grossed Over $1 Billion In The Last Decade

Tim Burton, the director behind some of the zaniest movies in history, has been catering to goth fans since the 1980s. Burton has helmed some of the creepiest, bizarrely fun movies to date and has gained tremendous commercial success. Burton has directed over 40 films, and one of his films, Alice in Wonderland, has grossed over a billion dollars. His last five films have collectively earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Tim Burton began his career as a filmmaker in 1985, directing Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. The film, with a production budget of $7 million, grossed $40 million. Since then, Burton has delivered several consecutive hits. Burton went on to direct the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, which grossed $74 million at the box office and became every goth’s favourite director. After Beetlejuice, Burton went on to direct several hits that have also become cult classic films. Tim Burton’s Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, and Ed Wood were also box office hits.

Tim Burton has directed five films in the last decade, which have collectively made over a billion dollars at the box office. Out of his last five films, 2019’s Dumbo is his top earner grossing $114.8 million in the United States and Canada, and $238.5 million in other territories, for a worldwide $353.3 million.

2016’s Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children also had a successful run, grossing over $200 million against a budget of $110 million. 2014 critically acclaimed film starring Amy Adams failed to rattle the box office, earning nearly $30 million against a budget of $10 million. The animation film Frankenweenie performed well, grossing over $80 million against a budget of $39 million.

Meanwhile, Drak Shadows starring Johnny Depp also failed to impress grossing over $200 million against a budget of $150 Million. With his new sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set to open next month let’s take a look at Tim Burton’s last five films box office performance.

1. Dumbo (2019) – $353.1 Million

2. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (2016) – $296.5 million

3. Big Eyes (2014) – $29.2 Million –

4. Frankenweenie (2012) – $81.4 Million

5. Dark Shadows (2012) – $245.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce: Are We Seeing A Repeat Of The Brangelina Ugly Feud? Here’s What We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News