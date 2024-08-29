The Crow Box Office (North America): After A Poor Start, The $50 Million Reboot Crosses A Minor Milestone

Nearly a week after its release, the $50 Million remake of the 1994 hit The Crow has passed a minor domestic box office milestone. The poor start suggests Rupert Sanders’ film will struggle to earn back its investment at the box office.

The Crow struggled to fly high at the box office, opening in eighth place and grossing $4.6 million in North America (U.S. and Canada). The big screen adaption of the 1989 Graphic Novel stars Bill Skarsgård as a murdered musician who is resurrected and imbued with supernatural abilities to avenge the deaths of himself and his fiancée (FKA Twigs).

The film landed a 19% critic score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. However, Audiences were divided, giving The Crow a “B-” grade on CinemaScore.

After a poor start, The Crow failed to take off at the box office this week, earning just $422,000 on Monday August 26,2024.. Despite the abysmal performance, The Crow managed to pass a minor milestone on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, crossing the $5 million mark at the domestic box office. The Crow’s domestic total stands at $5.6 Million (via The Numbers). Overseas, The Crow has earned $1.3 million for a cumulative global total of $6.9 Million.

The numbers do not bode well for The Crow’s future. It will likely struggle to echo the success of the original 1994 film, which grossed $51.7 million against a production budget of $23 million.

Following the poor start, Alex Proyas, the director of the 1994 original film, roasted Rupert Sanders’ remake, saying, “I thought the remake was a cynical cash grab. There’s not much cash to grab, it seems.”

Sanders’ last film, Ghost in A Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson, also bombed at the box office, grossing $167.9 million against a budget of $110 million. Sanders hasn’t scored a hit since 2012’s Snow White and The Huntsman, which made over $400 million against a budget of $100 million.

