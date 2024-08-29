Alien: Romulus Box Office (North America): Beats Alien: Covenant’s $74.2 Million In Less Than Two Weeks Of Its Release

Alien: Romulus overtook its predecessor’s domestic box office total less than two weeks after opening in theatres. The latest entry in the long-running science-fiction franchise is now the third highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus has overtaken Alien: Covenant’s lifetime domestic run eleven days after releasing in theatres. Ridley Scott directed Alien: Covenant, released in 2017, and underperformed at the box office compared to its predecessor, 2012’s Prometheus, which is the highest-grossing film in the franchise both domestically and overseas.

Meanwhile, Alien: Romulus is having a successful run at the box office, debuting with $42 million. Meanwhile, Covenant had a $36 Million debut. In just 11 days of release, Alien: Romulus has grossed $76.5 million domestically, overtaking Covenant’s $74.2 statewide run.

Romulus, with a production budget of $80 million, has grossed $229 million worldwide less than two weeks after its release. Meanwhile, Covenant grossed $238.4 million in nearly 100 days of release. Romulus is the third highest-grossing film in the franchise domestically behind the 1976 James Cameron-directed film Aliens, which earned $80 million, and 2012’s Prometheus, which grossed $126.4 million worldwide.

Prometheus is also the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise, earning $402 million worldwide. While it’s too soon to decide if Romulus will beat Prometheus’ global run, it will definitely surpass Covenant’s worldwide tally.

Meanwhile, Alien: Romulus has earned over $152 Million overseas for a cumulative global run of $229 million. Romulus should be able to surpass Covenant’s global run in its third week of release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

