Alien: Romulus by Fede Alvarez, part of the popular Alien franchise kickstarted by Alien in 1979 by Ridley Scott. The movie has been receiving wide acclaim and much love at the box office. It has now achieved an amazing feat at the global box office and has already become the third highest-grossing in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The 2024 release is the seventh film in the film series and is among the better-rated films. Besides the main series, there are spin-offs as well. The movie features Cailee Spaeny in the lead role, and she has been doing some great work lately, from Priscilla last year to Civil War and now this sci-fi horror. She is establishing her versatility in the industry and has been successful so far.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the latest Alien movie faced a drop of 39.5% in the international markets and collected a decent $41.2 million. Alien: Romulus collected this amount from over fifty markets. The movie is yet to be released in Japan; meanwhile, it has been received well in China. Now, time will tell how much more it entertains the cinegoers in China and how it is received in Japan. As per the trade analyst’s report, this Cailee Spaeny starrer movie will be released in Japan in September.

Alien: Romulus has hit a $152.4 million international cume. At the North American box office, it has collected $72.8 million; adding the two, the film’s global collection has reached $225.2 million. It is currently the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise and is only below Alien: Covenant’s $240.89 million. It will soon surpass that number as it is expected to earn $330-$380 million in its worldwide run. Check out the Alien franchise ranked as per their worldwide collections-

Alien – $108.59 million Aliens – $131.06 Alien 3 – $159.81 million Alien Resurrection – $161.37 million Alien: Romulus – $225.2 million Alien: Covenant – $240.89 million Prometheus – $403.35 million

The numbers have been taken from Box Office Mojo. It is currently the third highest-grossing film in the franchise. Alien: Romulus, starring Cailee Spaeny, was released in the theatres on August 16.

