Blink Twice Box Office (Worldwide): Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut Records A Subdued $14 Million Start Despite Positive Reviews

Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut film, Blink Twice, struggled upon its arrival at the box office this weekend. The film fared much better than the other new entry, The Crow, which grossed $8.4 million, including $4.6 million domestically, against a budget of $50 Million. However, compared to the other titles on offer, it still underperformed at the box office, landing behind three old entries: Alien Romulus, Deadpool and Wolverine, and It Ends With Us.

The film starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie did not just struggle overseas but also had a subdued stateside opening weekend, earning $7.3 million. Blink Twice secured fourth place in the domestic box office chart. Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine topped the chart with $18.3 million in fifth-weekend earnings. Alien: Romulus landed the second spot with $16.2 million, and It Ends With Us came in third with $11.8 million.

According to Box Office expert Luiz Fernando, Blink Twice was also off to a disappointing start internationally, grossing just $6.7 M million in its 5-day opening overseas for a $14 Million Global haul. Meanwhile, Alien Romulus topped the chart with a $41.6 million overseas take. It Ends With US came in second with $22.3 million, and Deadpool and Wolverine landed the top spot with $20.2 million in overseas earnings.

Despite earning significantly more than the other new entry, The Crow, this is a concerning start for Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut film, which had better critical reception and a 79% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating.

Kravitz told Entertainment Weekly that she began writing the script in 2017. “It came from many years of living life as a woman in this world, in rooms with powerful people in them, and witnessing these power dynamics from a very young age,” she added.

Blink Twice follows a cocktail waitress (Ackie) who gets invited to billionaire tech mogul Slater King’s (Tatum) private island for a vacation, but she soon uncovers an insidious plot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: X-Men ’97: Marvel Fires Showrunner Beau Demayo; Allegations Of “Gaslighting”, Fallout & The Story Behind The Scandal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News