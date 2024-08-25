The hype for the Disney+ revival of the ‘90s X-Men: The Animated Series was off the charts, and DeMayo, known for his work on Moon Knight and early drafts of Blade, was steering the ship. But with the premiere set for March 20, things went sideways fast.

Earlier this month, DeMayo was in full swing—wrapping up season two, lining up press events, and gearing up for the Hollywood premiere. Then, out of nowhere, Marvel and DeMayo parted ways. His company email was shut down, the crew got the news, and his Instagram, once a hotspot for updates and gym selfies, vanished. No one’s saying why—Marvel and DeMayo’s reps are keeping mum.

The timing of DeMayo’s exit is wild, especially considering his role in reviving the show. Hired in November 2021, his addition was a big win for representation, bringing his unique perspective as a gay Black man to the project. DeMayo had shared how the X-Men mirrored his own struggles with identity.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. In May 2023, DeMayo caught flak for the casting of Brazilian actor Gui Agustini as Sunspot, with some accusing the show of whitewashing. This led to DeMayo ditching his Twitter account, marking the start of his public troubles.

Even with the drama, X-Men ’97 is still generating major buzz. The show, continuing the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, features returning voice actors and has already set records for Disney+ animated series promos. DeMayo, who once saw the X-Men as a metaphor for personal conflict, is now missing from the project he helped bring to life.

As the premiere nears, fans are left in the dark about why DeMayo was sidelined. Marvel’s keeping quiet, but the show’s success will speak volumes about the legacy he left behind.

Beau DeMayo Claims Pride Month Post Led to Firing; Marvel Denies Allegations

Beau DeMayo, the mastermind behind X-Men ’97, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The creator claims Marvel Studios gave him the boot and stripped his credits from the show’s second season over a Pride Month post. Marvel, however, is hitting back with a firm denial (LA Times).

On August 16, Marvel Studios released a statement, claiming DeMayo was fired in March 2024 following an internal probe. “Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel,” the statement read.

Rumors are swirling that DeMayo’s dismissal also involves allegations of sexual misconduct and that his credit removal was tied to breaches of his termination agreement. In response, DeMayo’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, is firing back, accusing Disney of “silencing employees through dubious contractual practices.” Freedman alleges that Disney’s family-friendly facade hides a pattern of illegal contract clauses that stifle dissent and protect the company from criticism.

DeMayo took to X on August 15 to allege that his firing was linked to a fan-art post celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The artwork, shared in June, reportedly led Marvel to notify him on June 13 that his Season 2 credits were being revoked. “Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post,” DeMayo claimed.

He added, “Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while working on #XMen97 and #Blade.” DeMayo has hinted at more revelations to come but is stepping back from social media for now to find a “safe space” for himself. Stay tuned for further updates in this unfolding drama.

What Were the Allegations?

The drama surrounding X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo just got a lot darker. Insider Jeff Sneider dropped a bombshell, revealing disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct against DeMayo. According to Sneider, DeMayo reportedly sent photos of himself in “states of undress” to young male staffers. These weren’t just any photos—DeMayo was allegedly dressed in superhero costumes and striking suggestive poses, under the guise of offering “inspiration” for the show.

The accusations don’t stop there. The report claims DeMayo also groped an assistant on set multiple times. This isn’t DeMayo’s first brush with trouble; he was allegedly let go from The Witcher for similar issues. Fans are on edge, waiting to see if legal action will follow. Meanwhile, DeMayo’s attorney has accused Disney of “gaslighting” amid the fallout. With the first season of X-Men ’97 streaming on Disney+ and the second season’s future uncertain, the situation continues to unfold.

