Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been trending on social media for the past few months because of their divorce rumors. The rumors ended after court documents revealed JLo filed for divorce on their second anniversary. Now, a video has been circulating on social media showing him seemingly drunk and struggling to stand with a mystery girl. It emerged at the time when he was being accused of cheating on JLo with Kick Kennedy, daughter of Robert F Kennedy. We have quickly fact-checked the viral video; keep scrolling for the truth.

After parting ways in the early 2000s, they rekindled their love in 2021 and got engaged soon. Ben and Jennifer eloped and got married in Las Vegas in 2022. However, in the past few months, reports of their troubled marriage have taken over the media. The court documents revealed that the couple had been separated since April this year. A new report now claimed that Jennifer tried her best to save the marriage, but Ben did not show any such effort.

A video clip has gone viral on the social media platform X, where Ben Affleck is wearing a mask, is having trouble walking, and uses the SUV to steady himself. At one point, he almost fell but caught himself with the vehicle’s help. He is known to be struggling with alcoholism. The clip emerged as Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from him, and reports of him dating Kick Kennedy are doing the rounds.

According to a Page Six report, Ben Affleck has been hanging out with Robert F. Kennedy’s 36-year-old daughter amid the divorce. They were spotted together multiple times at several hotspots. The insider claimed they had been having problems since March. They said, “He has never— and seemingly will never— give himself over completely to another person. The kind of big love Jennifer believes in, that sort of all-consuming devotion? Ben played along for a while and wanted to be part of it, but it’s just not who he is.” The source added that Jennifer Lopez is furious about the entire situation.

They continued, “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life.” Another source confirmed, “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

About the viral video

The viral video was posted on X by Soum_designs with the caption, “So Ben Affleck has been cheating on Jennifer Lopez with a woman known for being a party girl with substance abuse issues, whose last boyfriend passed away from an overdose. This man is self destructing and JLo‘s healthy lifestyle was in the way.” A few people commented on the post that it was from 2019, and yes, they are right!

TMZ reported the incident back in 2019, and as per that, Ben Affleck was at a Halloween Party. When the video was made, he was leaving the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood for the UNICEF Masquerade ball. He struggled with sobriety and has been in and out of rehab multiple times. Even before the incident, in 2018, Jennifer Garner drove him to a facility in Malibu. However, he does slip up from time to time, and that was acknowledged by the actor himself.

Check out the video here:

Deuxmois’s report claimed Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy might have been together since June, indicating a cheating angle. But this video is an old clip, that is for sure.

