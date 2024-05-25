Jennifer Lopez couldn’t contain her excitement after learning about Netflix’s Billboard in Los Angeles warning people not to mess with her. The streaming service defended Jennifer Lopez after the actress was steamrolled about her and Ben Affleck’s marriage during her “Atlas” Mexico City press tour. According to TMZ, the press was banned from asking about the rumored rift between Affleck and Lopez.

While the multi-hyphenated celebrity Jennifer Lopez shut down the reporter on May 23, Netflix also jumped to her defense, hoisting a billboard telling people not to mess with Jennifer Lopez as her latest film, Atlas, premiered on the streaming service. The billboard read, “‘Don’t F with JLo.”

A day after Netflix shared the post on Instagram with the caption, “Any Questions?” Jennifer Lopez reacted to the post by visiting the billboard on May 24. The actress/producer also chronicled her reaction on social media. In an Instagram clip, Lopez, while riding in her car, said, “So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this Billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas. So I want to go see it for myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The footage then jumped to the actress spotting the billboard, which read in all caps: “DON’T F WITH JLO.” Jennifer Lopez was seen smiling as she stood underneath the billboard in a montage of photos.

Lopez also stood in front of another billboard advertising her movie Atlas before she told her followers, “You guys got to watch the movie. Just came out today.”

Before ending the clip with the “DON’T F WITH JLO” billboard looming in the background, Lopez smiled and told her viewers, “And just a little friendly reminder from over there.”

Netflix’s warning comes amid Lopez and Affleck, facing split rumors for weeks.

