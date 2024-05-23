Jennifer Lopez called out a reporter after he asked her about the Ben Affleck divorce rumors when promoting her new Netflix film Atlas with co-star Simu Liu. On Wednesday, May 22, the 54-year-old actress/producer was in Mexico City promoting her latest film, Atlas, when a reporter interrupted the event to ask her a personal question.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Breakup rumors began swirling last week after reports surfaced that the” Air” actor Affleck had moved out of the couple’s home and was staying separately from his wife. Affleck and Lopez have not confirmed the rumors.

During a promotional event on Wednesday, a reporter interjected and asked the singer, “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors? What is the truth? What is the truth of the situation?”

Here’s how the “On the Floor” songstress responded to a reporter who asked her a personal question during a professional event.

Per a video posted to Instagram by El Gordo y la Flaca’s account, Jennifer Lopez shut down a reporter, saying with a brief smile, “You know better than that.”

Lopez’s co-star Simu Liu jumped to her defense, shutting down any questions about her personal life. Liu told the reporter, “Okay, we’re not doing that,” adding, “C’mon, don’t come in with that energy, please.”

Liu praised Jennifer Lopez, who is also producing the movie Atlas, telling the room, “Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she’s a boss.”

Lopez thanked everyone at the press conference before walking out.

