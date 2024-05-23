Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of the pop-rock band Train, died at the age of 58. The musician’s sister, Carolyn Stephens, confirmed her brother’s death to the Associated Press on May 22, 2024.

In the wake of his death, Train, best known for their hits “Drops of Jupiter” and “Drive By,” paid tribute to the late Bassist in a joint statement on the group’s social media page. In a post on X, the group wrote Charlie Colin’s unique bass playing got them on the map and catapulted them to worldwide fame.

The statement read, “His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer, but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always… pic.twitter.com/2Pv7jehagZ — train (@train) May 22, 2024

The post was flooded with an outpouring of love and support from fans across the world. As fans mourn the devastating loss, Here’s What We Know About Charlie Colin’s Sudden Demise.

What happened to Charlie Colin?

Per TMZ, Charlie Colin reportedly died from a Tragic accident in Brussels, Belgium. While the date of the incident was unclear, Colin’s mother told the publication the musician was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium, when he slipped and fell in the shower.

The late Bassist, who had moved to Brussels where he was teaching a music master class at a conservatory, was reportedly found dead after the friend returned home five days ago.

BREAKING — Charlie Colin, one of the founding bassists of the band Train, has reportedly died at the age of 58 after falling in the shower. Train is known for “Drops of Jupiter.” pic.twitter.com/QN0PTAt0SJ — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) May 22, 2024

Charlie Colin grew up in California and Virginia and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. Per AP, he played in a group called Apostles with guitarist Jimmy Stafford and singer Rob Hotchkiss after college.

While the band dissolved, Colin, Staford, and Hotchkiss went on to form Train in San Francisco alongside Pat Monahan in the mid-’90s.

The Grammy-winning band achieved mainstream success in the late ’90s with their self-titled debut album, which featured songs such as “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey Soul Sister.”

