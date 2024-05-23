The Garfield Movie Cast Guide: Full List of Voice Actors

After multiple adaptations across different platforms, the cynical orange Persian cat Garfield finally arrives in cinemas. The Garfield Movie is the first theatrical film based on the beloved character created by Jim Davis.

The movie follows Garfield as he is reunited with his long-lost biological father, a street cat named Vic, who gets him involved in a dangerous heist. While watching the animated film, audiences will come across some familiar voices, as several big names star in it. Here is the complete cast and character guide of The Garfield Movie.

Chris Pratt as Garfield

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt has voiced the titular Monday-hating cat. One of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Pratt is not new to voice acting, as he played Mario in the 2023 animated blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He also lent his voice to The Lego Movie and its sequel, and Disney Pixar’s Onward.

Samuel L. Jackson as Vic

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson voices Vic, Garfield’s street cat father, in the film. With a total box office collection of $27 billion in his career, Jackson is the highest-grossing actor in cinema history. The Academy Honorary Award recipient’s voice has been featured in a number of other animated films as well, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Turbo, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, and The Incredibles franchise.

Hannah Waddingham as Jinx

Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham plays Jinx, the antagonistic Persian cat. She is famous for playing Septa Unella in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Her other works include the shows Ted Lasso and Sex Education and the recently released film The Fall Guy. Waddingham previously worked as a voice actor in the Fox animated sitcom Krapopolis.

Ving Rhames as Otto

Ving Rhames has lent his voice to Otto, a Scottish highland bull who helps Garfield in his fight against Jinx. Rhames is a Golden Globe Award winner known for appearing in Pulp Fiction and the Mission: Impossible franchise. As a voice actor, he starred in the Disney film Lilo & Stitch and its subsequent eponymous series as Cobra Bubbles.

Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle

Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor Nicholas Hoult voices a human character named Jon Arbuckle, who owns Garfield and his best friend Odie. In his almost three-decade career, Hoult starred in the teen drama Skins and the dark comedy film The Menu and voiced different characters in animated shows like Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords.

Cecily Strong as Marge

Cecily Strong plays another human character in the film, an animal control officer named Marge. The actress is well-known for her stint on Saturday Night Live, which earned her an Emmy nomination. As a voice actor, she starred in the 2023 animated film Leo as Virginia Malkin and played episodic roles in Nature Cat and The Simpsons.

Supporting Cast and Characters

The Garfield Movie also features a talented supporting cast apart from the main cast members. These include:

Harvey Guillen as Odie, Garfield’s yellow beagle best friend.

Brett Goldstein as Roland, Jinx’s henchman Shar Pei

Bowen Yang as Nolan, another henchman of Jinx, a whippet

Janelle James as Olivia, a green cat

Luke Cinque-White as Vito, a human chef

Snoop Dogg as a blue Maine Coon cat wearing an eye patch

The Garfield Movie releases in theaters on May 24th.

