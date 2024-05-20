Ahead Of Furiosa's Release, Here Are All George Miller Films Ranked

With the success of the Mad Max franchise, George Miller has cemented his position as one of the best action-film directors in the industry. But do you know that not only action, but the filmmaker also made his mark in various genres, from romance to comedy and from fantasy to animated films?

The Academy Award-winning director has helmed 11 films so far in his over three-decade career. Like all other filmmakers, Miller has also had some hits and some misses. Here are all of George Miller’s films, ranked from the worst to the best.

10. Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

After producing the 1995 comedy-drama Babe, which revolved around a farm pig, Miller turned to the director’s chair for its sequel, Babe: Pig in the City. The film follows Babe, who travels to the city to save Farmer Hoggett’s farm by repaying a bank loan. The film received poor reviews and was a box office failure, rating 5.8 on IMDb.

9. Happy Feet Two (2011)

A sequel to Miller’s 2006 hit Happy Feet; this animated comedy follows an emperor penguin family who has to save Antarctica when a threat looms over the region. The film received mixed reviews and was not seen as a worthy successor to Happy Feet. It currently has an IMDb rating of 5.8.

8. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

With a 6.2 IMDb rating, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, the third film in the Mad Max series, is considered the poorest film in the franchise by some, while others call it underrated. The movie traces the journey of Max, played by Mil Gibson, as he takes shelter in the desert city of Bartertown and fights for his survival while protecting others. Made on a budget of $10 million, the film earned $36 million globally.

7. Happy Feet (2006)

Miller ventured into the animated space by directing the musical comedy Happy Feet. The movie tells the story of an emperor penguin in Antarctica who is ridiculed by his friends and family after being unable to attract a soulmate. He then embarks on a journey of self-discovery while also saving the fish in the region. Rated 6.4, Happy Feet took the box office by storm, making $384.3 million against a budget of $100 million. The film earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film.

6. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Miller has also directed a supernatural comedy, The Witches of Eastwick, which follows three women who unknowingly form a coven despite being unaware that they’re witches. When a mysterious man arrives in town and impregnates all three, the group confronts the man. The film was praised for its visual effects and currently has an IMDb rating of 6.5.

5. Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Three Thousand Years of Longing is a fantasy romantic film about a djinn unleashed by Dr. Alithea Binnie in Istanbul and telling her stories from his past. While the movie won praise from critics, it failed to make a mark at the box office. It holds a rating of 6.7 on IMDb.

4. Mad Max (1979)

Miller debuted in 1979 and set the box office on fire with his first film, Mad Max. The dystopian action film follows a police officer-turned-vigilante who goes against a biker gang in a desert city amidst the collapse of society. Rated 6.8, the film achieved a cult status, and its legacy lives on in multiple sequels.

3. Lorenzo’s Oil (1992)

Rated 7.3, Lorenzo’s Oil is considered one of Miller’s underrated films. It earned only $7.2 million against a budget of $30 million but received two Academy Award nominations. The film tells the story of a seven-year-old boy, Lorenzo, who starts to suffer from several neurological problems that doctors are unable to cure, but his parents go to every extent to heal their child.

2. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

The second instalment in the Mad Max franchise, The Road Warrior, received wide acclaim when released in 1981. Once again starring Mel Gibson in the titular role, the film follows Max, who helps a community of settlers escape from a group of bandits in a wasteland in Australia. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and is considered the best in the original trilogy.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

30 years after the release of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Miller rebooted the franchise with Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, marking Tom Hardy’s entry into the series in the titular role. The post-apocalyptic film revolves around Max Rockatansky, who teams up with Imperator Furiosa to fight against cult leader Immortan Joe. The film earned 10 nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. With an IMDb rating of 8.1, Mad Max: Fury Road is the highest-rated film of Miller’s career.

Honorary Mention: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

The upcoming Mad Max spin-off, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is yet to arrive in cinemas. However, the film has already earned praise from critics after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and has an IMDb rating of 8.0. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa, who gets stuck in the battle between two tyrants while finding her way back home.

Must Read: IF Box Office (North America): Rules The Domestic Chart With Its $35 Million Opening Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News