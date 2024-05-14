As Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga gears up for its world premiere later this month, in a recent interview with The Telegraph, director George Miller reflected on the feud between stars of his first movie, Mad Max Fury Road, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.

George Miller’s Furiosa was critically hailed after the movie’s Australian premiere this week. The film, released a decade after 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road’s massive success, is a prequel to the post-apocalyptic franchise. Furiosa stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead with Chris Hemsworth costarring in a villainous role.

Despite the success, the franchise has been marred by reports of a notorious on-set feud between the stars of the first movie, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.

In 2022, in the “Mad Max: Fury Road” oral history book “Blood, Sweat & Chrome,” Charlize Theron detailed a contentious working relationship with her costar Hardy. Theron recalled, “It was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting, or we were icing each other — I don’t know which one is worse.”

Theron acknowledged the tension spilled over to the crew who struggled to manage the two feuding performers, saying, “They had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that.”

The movie’s camera operator, Mark Goellnicht, recalled one “explosive” encounter that ignited the feud between the actors, noting that Hardy was notorious for being late to sets, whereas Theron was always on time. The crew noted Hardy’s tardiness felt deliberate.

During a recent interview with the Telegraph, George Miller touched on the infamous feud between his performers in the 2015 movie. Miller attributed the beef to two very “different” performance styles.

George Miller explained that while Theron was a consummate professional, Tom Hardy was notorious for his lackadaisical attitude on sets and even had to be “coaxed out of his trailer.” George Miller reflected, “Tom has damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer. Charlize was incredibly disciplined – a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance – and always the first one on set.”

George Miller noted there was ‘no excuse” for their behavior on set that caused unnecessary disruption “that could be avoided.”

According to Variety, both actors have since taken responsibility for their role in the feud, attributing it to the psychological effects of a gruelling filming schedule.

