Riteish Deshmukh is enjoying all the praises for his latest directorial, Raja Shivaji. The historical action drama is enjoying a never-before-seen run at the box office for a Marathi film. It has scored a hat-trick and surpassed every single rival in its opening weekend. Scroll below for the day 3 early trends in all languages.

Raj Shivaji Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Raja Shivaji earned 13-14 crore net on day 3, all languages included. It is the first-ever film in the Marathi belt to score 10 crore+ daily in its opening weekend. Compared to 11.50 crore collected on Saturday, it showcased a further improvement.

The total box office collection in India will land around 36.9-37.9 crore net after 3 days. The word-of-mouth is strong, and it will be exciting to see how well the historical action drama performs during the Monday test. Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Khedekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer is a big-budget film but is on-track to become a success.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 12.40 crore

Day 2: 11.50 crore

Day 3: 13-14 crore (estimates)

Total: 36.9-37.9 crore

Records the highest opening weekend for a Marathi film!

The record-breaking spree continues for Riteish Deshmukh starrer. Raja Shivaji has left behind Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s Thackeray (22.9 crore) by a considerable margin to score the highest opening weekend for a Marathi film in history. New milestones have been set at the Indian box office. All eyes are now on its opening week total.

Check out the top 5 highest opening weekends of all time in Marathi cinema (net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 36.9-37.9 crore (estimates) Thackeray: 22.9 crore Sairat: 12.1 crore Mauli: 11.1 crore Lai Bhaari: 10.55 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 32% Budget, Set To Enter Top 10 Marathi Grossers Of All Time!

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