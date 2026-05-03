The fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is all the comic book movie lovers can talk about besides Avengers: Doomsday. The Tom Holland-led Spidey has a chance to lift the franchise past a major domestic box-office milestone. The gap is not much, given that the third movie grossed more than $800 million domestically. So, how much is the target for Brand New Day to help the Holland-led Spidey franchise move past the $2 billion milestone? Scroll below for more.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular and most loved comic book heroes. The movies have always performed well. No Way Home broke records with its $1.9 billion-plus worldwide box office. The fourth film is expected to carry on that legacy at the box office. It is also important for the MCU movies, as Avengers: Doomsday is the next Marvel release after Brand New Day and might feature a post-credit scene.

Spider-Man trilogy at the domestic box office

The first movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, is the first film in this Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie franchise. It was released in 2017 and is the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise at the domestic box office. It collected $334.9 million in its domestic run—the second film, Spider-Man: Far from Home, collected $391.3 million domestically.

Spider-Man: No Way Home collected a massive $814.8 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. There is a clear upward momentum across the three movies’ domestic grosses. The jump from the first to the second film shows steady growth, but the leap to No Way Home’s $814.8 million is significantly larger and could be because of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield‘s appearances. Adding the domestic total of the trilogy, the collection is $1.54 billion.

How much does Brand New Day earn to take the franchise past the $2 billion milestone?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day would need just $460 million to have the franchise hit the $2 billion milestone domestically. With such an amazing upward trend and momentum, the fourth film should easily achieve $460 million domestically. However, it has to get off to a good start in its opening weekend. Also, word of mouth should be strong and have strong repeat value for the film to achieve its target. Since the box office is a volatile field, things can change at any time. Thus, we will have to wait for it to be released in theaters.

What is the film about?

The film follows Peter Parker, whose identity has been erased after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Four years later, he protects New York in anonymity as Spider-Man while facing a new threat and a dangerous evolution in his powers. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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