In a candid throwback interview with The Guardian, Andrew Garfield revealed how his time as Peter Parker left him disillusioned and “heartbroken.”

Back in 2012, Garfield swung into action as the second big-screen Spider-Man after Tobey Maguire. The Amazing Spider-Man gave him his first blockbuster lead, and fans were eager to embrace his version of the web-slinger. The sequel dropped in 2014, setting up what seemed like a promising trilogy.

But behind the scenes, things weren’t as heroic.

Andrew Garfield admitted the experience hit him hard, saying, “How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake, and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening, and it hurt.”

That realization turned into a rude awakening for the actor, who once thought playing Spider-Man would be all heart and heroics. Instead, he said the franchise felt steered more by profit margins than passion. And that stung.

As Garfield explained, “Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them. [But] you add in market forces and test groups, and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible.”

He didn’t hold back, either. “I found that – find that – heartbreaking in all matters of the culture. Money is the thing that has corrupted all of us and led to the terrible ecological collapse that we are all about to die under,” he said before lightening the moment with a laugh and joking, “I’m just kidding, I’m just kidding! I mean, it’ll take a bunch of years before that happens.”

Sony had planned to keep Garfield in the suit for a third installment. But after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 struggled both critically and commercially, the studio pulled the plug. They pivoted fast, rebooting with Tom Holland under the Marvel-Disney umbrella. That gave rise to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and eventually No Way Home.

Garfield, meanwhile, kept his distance. He said he felt grateful for the opportunity but also saw it as a personal turning point – a moment where his “naive boy” self had to grow up fast.

Still, the rumors kept flying. With No Way Home teasing multiverse chaos, fans speculated that Garfield might swing back in for a cameo alongside Holland and Maguire. Garfield, though, played coy. He told Variety, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f**ing cool would it be if they did that?’”* But he doubled down on denial, adding that he wasn’t aware of being involved in any such project.

For fans, Garfield’s Spidey arc was cut too short. For Garfield, it was a lesson in how blockbuster dreams can crash into business realities. Spider-Man didn’t just break hearts on screen; he broke Andrew’s, too.

