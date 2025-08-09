Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth film starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinging superhero, is slated for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026. After a string of underperforming titles like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* (The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still playing in theaters), all eyes will now be on the next Spider-Man movie to end the box office jinx and deliver a major blockbuster for Marvel.

As of now, there are no specific plot details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but a new behind-the-scenes set photo of Tom Holland has got fans speculating about the film’s storyline. According to a report by Collider, the 29-year-old English actor was seen wearing a shirt from Delmar’s Deli. For the unversed, it is a grocery store in Queens that Peter Parker has frequented since Spider-Man: Homecoming.

More set photos of Tom Holland wearing his Delmar’s Deli T-Shirt #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/Wrb8042MGi — Culture Base 🍿 (@Culture3ase) August 8, 2025

What The BTS Pic Hints About Brand New Day’s Plot

For those who have seen the star-studded 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, it ended with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker erasing himself from everyone’s memory, including MJ and Ned. A few days later, Peter visits them but decides not to talk to them for some reason. The new set picture suggests that in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker will try to make ends meet and might start working at Delmar’s Deli as his day job. At least, this is what fans are speculating.

And since the BTS pic also features Zendaya’s MJ, Peter’s former girlfriend, he will likely try to rekindle his relationship with her, with or without revealing who he really is.

Brand New Day’s New Set Pic Reminds Us Of An Early Spider-Man Movie

The new set pic of Tom Holland from Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back fond memories of an earlier Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire — Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 (2004). In that film, Peter Parker struggles financially and tries to juggle different jobs, including working as a pizza delivery boy, and even fails to pay his rent on time.

In that respect, the underlying plot of Brand New Day feels similar to the opening scenes of the critically acclaimed 2004 film, in which Spider-Man battles street-level crimes while dealing with everyday personal struggles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Expected Plot

The upcoming Spider-Man movie is expected to pick up right after the events of No Way Home, where the world no longer knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Since the film reportedly also features Jon Bernthal as the violent vigilante, the Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, it’s not far-fetched to assume that these heroes might team up to neutralize a serious threat.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ July 31, 2026. pic.twitter.com/R6OY8tAHOb — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) April 1, 2025

