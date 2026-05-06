There is no doubt that the popular Marvel character Spider-Man is one of the most loved superheroes in the world. From the charming Tobey Maguire films in the early 2000s to Andrew Garfield’s emotional take on the web-slinging hero and Tom Holland’s MCU films, each version has been entertaining in its own special way.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the superhero, is slated for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026. If things go according to plan, this film has the potential to bring the MCU’s box office back on track in a big way. While that remains to be seen, let’s take a look at which live-action Spider-Man era delivered the best return on its budget—Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or Tobey Maguire?

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Era – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is what the three Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire earned at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets.

Spider-Man (2002) : Worldwide Total: $804.5 million | Budget: $139 million

: Worldwide Total: | Budget: Spider-Man 2 (2004) : Worldwide Total: $786.4 million | Budget: $200 million

: Worldwide Total: | Budget: Spider-Man 3 (2007) : Worldwide Total: $885.8 million | Budget: $258 million

: Worldwide Total: | Budget: Combined Worldwide Earnings: $2.477 billion

Combined Budget: $597 million

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Era – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is what the two Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield earned at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) : Worldwide Total: $757.9 million | Budget: $230 million

: Worldwide Total: | Budget: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) : Worldwide Total: $709 million | Budget: $200 million

: Worldwide Total: | Budget: Combined Worldwide Earnings: $1.467 billion

Combined Budget: $430 million

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Era – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is what the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland earned at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) : Worldwide Total: $881 million | Budget: $175 million

: Worldwide Total: | Budget: Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) : Worldwide Total: $1.133 billion | Budget: $160 million

: Worldwide Total: | Budget: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) : Worldwide Total: $1.921 billion | Budget: $200 million

: Worldwide Total: | Budget: Combined Worldwide Earnings: $3.935 billion

Combined Budget: $535 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: 7.36x Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man: 4.15x Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man: 3.41x

What The Numbers Indicate

From the above numbers and calculations, it can be observed that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise has delivered the best return on budget (7.36x), followed by Tobey Maguire’s franchise (4.15x) and Andrew Garfield’s films (3.41x). Now, it will be interesting to see how Spider-Man: Brand New Day performs at the box office relative to its budget.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Official Trailer

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