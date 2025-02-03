If that wasn’t on the table, no way was he swinging back into the suit. Tom Holland’s been the face of Peter Parker since Captain America: Civil War (2016), and let’s be honest, he crushed it.

From Homecoming to Far From Home and No Way Home, the guy’s put his mark on the MCU. And we all know No Way Home was a whole moment, pulling in nearly $2 billion worldwide. But when it comes to a Spider-Man 4, Holland’s laying down some serious ground rules.

“I’m going to have to plead the fifth there, because I’m not prepared to start talking about the future of Spider-Man,” he dropped in an interview. No surprises there—he’s not ready to jump back in unless they find a way to do Spidey justice. “If we can’t find a way to compete with the third one, then he’ll swing off into the sunset,” he added. Straight from the horse’s mouth. If the next film can’t top No Way Home? Yeah, he’s out.

But hold up, don’t expect Holland to be throwing on the webs anytime soon. The man’s been busy, to say the least. After wrapping up his intense role in The Crowded Room, the psychological drama that left him emotionally wrecked, Holland’s calling it quits for a bit.

“It broke me,” he said, and honestly, we get it. After filming, he didn’t just take a nap. Nope, he jetted off to Mexico to unwind on the beach for a week, but that still wasn’t enough. “I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” Holland revealed. A full reset.

Holland’s not leaving Hollywood forever, but he is taking a step back. A long step back. He’s earned it. So, while the future of Spidey might be a little up in the air, one thing’s clear: Tom Holland’s not rushing back just because it’s “Spider-Man time.” He’s holding out for the story to be as epic as his last swing, and folks, can you blame him?

