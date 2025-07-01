Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, sprung a big surprise for everyone. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the film was withdrawn from theatrical release, but eventually, it had to go through a big-screen release, as directed by the Bombay High Court. Amid such a situation, the buzz was low, but still, the film went on to garner impressive numbers. Finally, after spending over a month in theatres, it has concluded its run at the worldwide box office. Let’s find out how much collection it made!

Enjoyed an impressive run despite mixed reviews

Directed by Karan Sharma, the Bollywood romantic comedy was theatrically released on May 23, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it still did well with the audience, especially youth and families. After a couple of weeks of theatrical release, it premiered on OTT, but that didn’t affect its big-screen run much, and the film continued its winning momentum further.

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn at the worldwide box office?

After spending over five weeks in theatres, Bhool Chuk Maaf has ended its theatrical run. In India, it started its journey from 7.2 crores on day 1 and earned a solid 45.41 crores in the opening week. From there, the film managed to push its tally ahead by adding another 29.4 crores. Overall, it closed its run by earning 74.81 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it earned 88.27 crore gross.

Overseas, Bhool Chuk Maaf was a complete washout and wrapped up its journey much before by earning only 3.3 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the romantic comedy concluded the worldwide box office run at 91.57 crore gross.

Here’s the box office breakdown:

India net – 74.81 crores

India gross – 88.27 crores

Overseas gross – 3.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 91.57 crores

Emerged as a box office winner but missed an important milestone

Released amid minimal expectations, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer performed well. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 50 crores. So, it fetched an ROI (return on investment) of 24.81 crores or 49.62%, and secured a plus verdict.

As we can see, Bhool Chuk Maaf turned out to be a pleasant surprise at the box office, but it just missed the happy ending by missing a global century. It fell short of the 100 crore milestone by just 8.43 crores.

