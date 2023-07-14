Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is known for her work across the film industries of India and has been basking in the success of her streaming release ‘Jubilee’, has treated herself with a special gift.

The actress got herself her first car, a Jeep Meridian. The car is a seven-seater SUV with a kerb weight of 1890 kgs, is available in nine variants, and is capped at a price range of Rs 38 lakh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wamiqa Gabbi made the decision to relocate to Mumbai a few years ago, and has been doing great work with shows that bring her further recognition and appreciation with every release.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s work in the period drama show ‘Jubilee‘ was highly praised along with Sidhant Gupta, who played her love interest in the series.

Talking about the same, Wamiqa Gabbi said, “I am overwhelmed with the love and support I have received for ‘Jubilee.’ It has been an incredible journey, and I am thrilled to celebrate this success by purchasing my first brand new car, the Jeep Meridian. This vehicle represents a symbol of my perseverance and serves as a reminder of the incredible opportunities that lie ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Wamiqa also shared a video of the luxurious car on her Instagram account and wrote, “Yeh voh feeling hai jo phir kabhi nahin feel kar paungi… mom-dad ka support aur khud ki mehnat se khareedi huyi yeh gaadi hamesha yaad rahegi… I’m so grateful and thankful to my parents and to my fans who give me so much unconditional love… it’s unbelievable!! Thank you everyone I love you guys And thankful to all the animals that have come in my life to teach me valuable lessons of life & love. Love is the ultimate power that anyone can have and I feel powerful’.”

Wamiqa Gabbi has solidified her presence in the digital space. This accomplishment has propelled her career to new heights, prompting her to purchase a Jeep Meridian. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s debut series, ‘Charlie Chopra’, ‘Mystery of the Solang Valley’ and ‘Khufiya’.

Must Read: Tiger vs Pathaan Exclusive: Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Collab Is Shelved Even Before Taking Off As It’s Too Big To Happen? Source Close To SRK Says “Project Is Financially Impractical”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News