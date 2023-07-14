Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors of this generation, and with every role, he has been making his mark in the film industry his Barfi in 2012 established him as a serious actor, but did you know he placed a bet with its director Anurag Basu which cost him his smoking habit. As per reports, he and Basu had a that if the film crossed this certain amount, then RK would have to quit his habit. Read on to know the deets.

The film featured Ranbir alongside Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz, where the Brahmastra star played the role of a mute person; he and Priyanka, both many accolades for their acting and the film, went on to become one of the most notable works in both their careers. Now what was the bet RK and Basu had?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per several reports back in 2012 after the release of Barfi, including Movie Talkies, during the filming of the film Anurag Basu kept telling Ranbir Kapoor to quit smoking but to no avail, following which they placed a bet with RK’s smoking at stake. As per that, if the film crossed Rs 70 crores, then Ranbir would have to quit smoking.

It went in favour of Anurag Basu, and he got Ranbir Kapoor quit this deadly habit of smoking when the film crossed the 75 crore mark. The film ended up making 120 crores at the Indian box office and was considered to be a success.

As per reports, after Barfi crossed the designated mark, Ranbir Kapoor messaged Anurag Basu about losing the bet and bidding goodbye to his habit of smoking.

However, if one’s memories serve properly, Ranbir Kapoor was once spotted having a puff with Raees star Mahira Khan in NYC and their pictures of bonding while smoking went viral all over social around 2017. Maybe it was a momentary lapse, but this fun tidbit about RK around his film Barfi is surely interesting.

Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan spotted in New York. pic.twitter.com/DvWC7DCJeD — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) September 21, 2017

Post Barfi Ranbir and Anurag once again reunited for Jagga Jasoos, but unfortunately, they failed to create the same magic at the box office.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor and his Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga is slated to release this year. For more such interesting throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Confirms ‘Golmaal 5’ With Ajay Devgn But Reveals Focusing On ‘Singham 3’ For Next Year, Adds “Will We Think Of Other Projects…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News