Rohit Shetty is one of the most established directors in Bollywood. His films are usually massive, and blockbusters at the box office, and actors wish to work with him once in their lifetime. In a recent interview, the director spilled the beans on ‘Golmaal 5’ and whether he would make the franchise with Ajay Devgn or not. And can you guess his answer? He confirmed the film while talking about his upcoming biggie ‘Singham 3’ and scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Golmaal is one of the biggest hit franchises of Rohit and enjoys a huge fan following among audiences. The last film was released in 2017 and starred Ajay, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Tabu in pivotal roles.

And ever since then, the fans have been waiting for Golmaal 5 announcement and talking about the same with India Today, Rohit Shetty said, “It is such a coincidence, but my last ‘Singham’ release was in 2014, and that was also the first season I hosted for Khatron Ke Khiladi. This time around, I have wrapped the season of KKK shoot and will next dive into ‘Singham 3.’”

Rohit added, “Right now, all our focus is on prepping for ‘Singham’ and then begin shooting for it in the next 2-3 months. For the next year, all my focus and energy are on that. Only after that will we think of other projects, but yes, definitely ‘Golmaal 5’ is on the cards.”

That’s indeed good news for all Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty fans, and we can’t wait for the makers to announce Golmaal 5 officially.

