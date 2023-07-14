Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest stars of this decade and has been a superstar since day 1. In fact, ever since Karan Johar launched her with Student Of The Year. Now, it is reported that the actress is all set to collaborate with another big production house, Yash Raj Films in probably one of the biggest film franchises being planned. Reports state that Alia Bhatt is all set to join Aditya Chopra’s highly anticipated Spy-Universe.

The Spy Universe already has Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir (War) and eventually the team plans to bring them together in a huge spy film. The Spy Universe, already expanded recently with Jr NTR entering the franchise with the negative lead in War 2, fighting Hrithik Roshan. Now, Alia would be joining them as another spy from another parallel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. The Raazi superstar is ready to play a spy in a full-fledged action film starring her as the lead. A source close to Pinkvilla said, “Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time, and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt, which is expected to push her to the edge.”

Earlier, it was rumoured that Deepika Padukone‘s character from Pathaan and Katrina Kaif’s character from Tiger might somewhere end up meeting for the spy Universe film since both played spies from Pakistan in their respective films. However, later the rumours were debunked of them coming together for Tiger Vs Pathaan since a film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan would have no room left for a female lead!

But now room for a female lead has been made in the Spy Universe, incorporating a whole new film that could translate later on an equal level in the Spy Universe films coming together for a single adventure. Moreover, this female-led spy film will have a character arc as important as Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir. The source confirmed, “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centered around Alia’s character, and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine.”

Interestingly, Alia has already played Sehmat, a soft yet strong-headed spy inspired by a true story in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. However, her Spy film with YRF will shatter her coy, shy, meek image, presenting her as an action diva, an area yet unexplored for her. With Alia Bhatt’s entry into the spy universe, it is sure that Aditya Chopra is planning an Indian franchise, which could undoubtedly be one of the biggest franchises coming from the Indian Cinema. “Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before,” quoted Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani post which she is rumoured to start working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh. She is also expected to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and the diciest project right now – Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Picking Up Paparazzi’s ‘Chappal’ Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens! Some Call It “Zabardasti Ki Publicity” While Others Tag Her “Down To Earth” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News