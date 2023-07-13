Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were a match made in Yash Raj, carried on by Dharma and Imtiaz Ali, and in a parallel Universe, there are fans who still want the actors to unite, despite having an ugly breakup. However, RK and DP quickly worked on their sour relationships and gave the audiences one of the best on-screen chemistry in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Fans still keep praying for the two actors to re-unite on screen as they undeniably displayed the best on-screen chemistry giving major Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol vibes.

However, when DP started pairing with her now husband Ranveer Singh in Bhansali films, obviously, fans had to draw comparisons. During one such interview, a media person asked Deepika about the same. The journalist asked, “Who do you look hotter with – Ranbir or Ranveer?” The question irked Deepika Padukone, who was not in a mood to tolerate any nonsense. She went, “Oh My Gawwwwd, I have never been asked that question before.”

Deepika, who was promoting her film Tamasha with Ranbir Kapoor, said “Let us put him in a spot. Ranbir Kapoor, Who do you think I look better with? Your options are A. Ranbir Kapoor, B. Ranveer Singh.” She threw the question at the Shamshera actor, who was attending the promotion through a conference call. However, he had the sassiest reply to this controversial yet cheeky question.

RK quipped I don’t think you need anybody to look good. You look good the way you are!” and the audience went through a loud hoot on his smart answer. The video clip was shared by an Instagram account, globalstardeepika where fans pointed out that the question in itself is s*xist since Ranbir would never be asked to choose between Deepika and Alia. A user wrote, “It’s actually Ranbir who handled it perfectly.” Another user commented, “It was a frustrating, misogynistic, and disrespectful question that she refused to answer. She pointed out how unoriginal and uncool the Q was (through sarcasm) and then refused to answer, instead giving this sexist question to a male (who rarely gets asked if he looks better with Alia or Deepika). So yes, she handled it perfectly – as did he. Props to them both.” A third fan wrote, “She should have straight said – Ranveer singh.. PERIOD!!”

However, some fans were upset at Deepika for not answering Ranveer Singh despite getting married to him. A user wrote, “The way she handled??? Mommy should’ve straight up said, “Ranveer”. She married that man for god’s sake!!” Another one pointed out, “She thought that’ll make Ranbir uncomfortable, but he was a genius.”

You can watch the video here.

