Shah Rukh Khan is one the wittiest stars in this industry. But unless and until you don’t ‘angry’ him. Because once you try to rub him the wrong way, he will make sure you get a taste of your own medicine in the most hilarious, calm, subtle, yet brutal way! Sort of which happened a few hours ago when the superstar conducted #AskSRK to take questions regarding Jawan prevue.

SRK announced, “Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won’t give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?!” As soon as he dropped the announcement, fans went crazy asking him questions about his upcoming releases Jawan and Dunki.

The #AskSRK session was conducted on Twitter where a user asked the most intriguing question which read, “What’s is the reaction of #Gauri Mam’s, after watching the Prevue of Jawan..?” The superstar replied, “Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!” Another one asked about his favourite action scene in the film, and the actor replied, “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good, I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other.”

However, a user irked Shah Rukh Khan when he asked him a question regarding the rumours around Pathan’s corporate and bulk bookings to show enhanced and better numbers. A user wrote, “Kya tum apni movie ke ticket khud hi khareed lete ho?” To this, SRK gave it back in the sassiest way and replied, “Tum Kya Apne Kaam Ki Salary Khud Pay Karte Ho?”

King Khan’s witty yet dark humour was appreciated by his fans. A user wrote, “Nehle Pe Dehla. Mirchi Patake Ka Jawaab, Sutli Bomb Se. Isliye Hi SRK ko King Of Bollywood Kaha Jaata Hai.” Another user replied, “Jawab Dena To Koi Aapse Seekhe” A third user wrote, “Sir aapki trolling krne vale ko aise badhiya replies kese dete ho aap?” One more tweet read, “Are you the wittiest person you know?” While others agreed that his answer was savage, massy and fiery.

Another fan of SRK asked him if he would break Box Office record with Jawan as well after he was on a rampage with Pathaan at the Box Office. The superstar had a humble reply to the tweet which said, “Ek hi Ummeed hoti hai hamesha. Aap sabko entertain kar sakun bus. Ummeed has Jawan aapko acchi lagegi.”

Jawan Prevue has opened to rave reviews with fans already guessing theories about the story of the film which is themed around SRK Vs SRK, with Shah Rukh Khan playing the father and the son. His bald look has already sent fans into a tizzy, and now everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of the Atlee-directed film also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi as parallel lead and Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay in very special cameos.

